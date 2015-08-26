BUENOS AIRES Aug 26 Argentine industrial output expanded for a second consecutive month in July, growing 0.7 percent against the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rate of growth was above the median forecast for a 0.4 percent gain in a Reuters poll of analysts.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial output was 0.3 percent up on June. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; writing by Richard Lough)