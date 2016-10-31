BRIEF-Russian ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away - Economic Times
* Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away this morning due to heart failure - Economic Times
BUENOS AIRES Oct 31 Argentina's industrial production contracted 7.3 percent in September from the same month a year ago, national statistics agency Indec said on Monday, marking the eighth straight month of shrinking output.
Industrial output fell 5.7 percent in August from the previous year. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away this morning due to heart failure - Economic Times
BEIJING, Jan 26 China offers "an anchor of stability and growth" in an uncertain world with its support for reform, openness and free trade, Premier Li Keqiang wrote in an article in Bloomberg Businessweek published on Thursday.
ANKARA, Jan 26 Turkish banks should continue to support any company that shows the "slightest sign of life", Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said, as part of a $65 billion loan guarantee programme aimed at reviving struggling firms.