BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentine industrial
production fell 6.0 percent in February versus the same month
last year, national statistics agency Indec said on Thursday,
marking the 13th straight month of shrinking output.
The Argentine economy grew in the second half of 2016 after
shrinking for three straight quarters, official data shows. But
industrial production has remained weak, falling 1.1 percent
year-on-year in January after a 4.6 percent decline in full-year
2016 versus 2015.
Mauricio Macri, the free markets advocate who won the
presidency in 2015 following more than a decade of heavy
government intervention in the economy, wants the recovery to
gain enough momentum to boost his flagging approval ratings
ahead of key congressional elections in October.
