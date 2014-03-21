BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentina's industrial
production contracted 0.5 percent in February from the same
month last year, the government said on Friday, marking the
seventh consecutive monthly loss in factory output due in part
to weakness in the auto-making sector.
Six analysts polled by Reuters this week forecast a 2.0
percent drop during the month, according to the median forecast.
Factory output rose 0.2 percent in February as measured
against January, according to a statement from the INDEC
national statistics institute. The year-on-year figure was
seasonally adjusted while the February versus January figure
non-seasonally adjusted.
