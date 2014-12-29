BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corp offers private placement to existing shareholders, investors
* Percy Street Capital Corporation offers private placement to existing shareholders and other investors
BUENOS AIRES Dec 29 Argentina's industrial output shrank 2.1 percent in November versus November 2013, the Economy Ministry said on Monday, marking the 16th consecutive monthly decline.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1.7 percent drop last month.
Industrial output fell 1.1 percent in November from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, the ministry said. (Editing by Richard Lough and Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday that he believes China substantially manipulated its currency in the past to gain a trade advantage, but it was unclear if Beijing is still doing so.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The former chief executive of human resources software firm Zenefits, Parker Conrad, on Tuesday made public a new startup that will compete with his old company, marking a comeback by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who left Zenefits under a cloud.