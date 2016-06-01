BUENOS AIRES, June 1 Argentina will loosen gas
consumption restrictions announced this week, the Energy
Ministry said on Wednesday, a day after ordering industrial
producers to reduce gas usage to zero to ensure supply for
households.
A government committee had approved the measure on Tuesday
as natural gas supply was hit by delays in the unloading of two
ships carrying liquefied natural gas and by union conflicts at
producers in the south of the country, which is entering winter.
On Wednesday the government energy committee backpedaled,
saying in a statement that better weather and purchases of gas
from Brazil and Uruguay, as well as advances in union
negotiations, would allow industrial producers "minimum
technical consumption."
Once gas acquisition and production are normalized,
consumption could return to regular levels, the statement added.
The oil workers union that represents employees at private
producers in the Tierra del Fuego region cut gas supply to the
rest of the country on Wednesday in protest over raising utility
charges.
A government plan to help battle the fiscal deficit by
sharply increasing utility prices may be endangered after
several judicial rulings that prevent providers from cutting off
consumers who fail to pay their newly expensive bills.
