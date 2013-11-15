BUENOS AIRES Nov 15 Argentina's inflation rate edged up to 0.9 percent in October compared with 0.8 percent in September, the government said on Friday.

The country's inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimated that consumer prices rose 2.1 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The International Monetary Fund, which requires accurate statistics to analyze the world's economies, censured Argentina in February for failing to improve the accuracy of its inflation and gross domestic product data.