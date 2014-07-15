BUENOS AIRES, July 15 Argentine inflation slowed for a fifth consecutive month to 1.3 percent in June from 1.4 percent in May, official data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed a median forecast of 1.8 percent with expectations ranging from 0.8 percent to 2.3 percent. The spread underlined the paucity of available information.

Latin America's No.3 economy has one of the world's highest inflation rates. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)