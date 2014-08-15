BUENOS AIRES Aug 15 Argentine inflation quickened for the first time in six months in July to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent a month earlier, official data showed on Friday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of seven economists was for consumer prices to rise by 1.5 percent.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has one of the world's highest inflation rates. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chris Reese)