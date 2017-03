BUENOS AIRES, Sept 12 Argentine inflation unexpectedly eased in August to 1.3 percent on the year from 1.4 percent a month earlier, official data showed on Friday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of eight economists was for consumer prices to hold steady.

Latin America's third largest economy has one of the world's highest inflation rates which analysts say could reach 40 percent this year. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Diane Craft)