BUENOS AIRES Nov 13 Argentina said on Friday that consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in October versus the prior month, in line with market expectations for the official reading.

In the 12 months through October, inflation was 14.3 percent, according to the official data.

Most private analysts question the credibility of government data and estimate inflation in Latin America's third-largest economy to be much higher.

