BUENOS AIRES Oct 15 Inflation in Argentina rose 0.8 percent in September, the same rate registered in August, the government said on Tuesday.

The country's inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimated that consumer prices really increased 2.0 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Annualized inflation rose 7.4 percent so far this year and 10.5 percent in the 12 months through September, official data showed.