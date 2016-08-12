(Recasts; adds analyst comment, economic context, byline)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Aug 12 Argentina's inflation rate
eased to 2.0 percent in July, less than half of what it was two
months before when the government began reporting consumer price
data after revamping the country's troubled statistics office.
The July figure was released on Friday by the new Indec data
agency. A month earlier it reported 3.1 percent inflation for
June and 4.2 percent for May when it issued its first consumer
price report since President Mauricio Macri took office in
December.
He had campaigned on promises of lifting currency controls
and jump-starting foreign investment, in part by improving
transparency at Indec. The agency had been widely accused of
fudging official statistics to make the economy look stronger
than it actually was under former president Cristina Fernandez.
The July inflation number came as good news to the market,
which had expected a rate of 2.4 percent, according to the
median forecast given in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"There been an important fall in inflation," said Hernan
Hirsch of the local consultancy FyE Consult. He attributed this
to the central bank's counter-cyclical monetary policy and the
peso being kept stable at about 14.6 per dollar.
The Macri government has not yet released annualized
consumer price data or an economic growth forecast for this
year.
Hirsch said Indec's monthly inflation numbers look accurate
and that Macri appears on his way to keeping his promise of
ending 2016 with an inflation rate of under 2 percent per month.
Hirsch said he expects consumer prices to rise by an average 1.6
percent to 1.7 percent per month in the last quarter of the
year.
Macri says Argentina is starting to see increased
investment, which would be key to the economic turnaround he has
promised since last year's presidential campaign.
The International Monetary Fund and private economists have
forecast an economic contraction of more than 1 percent for
full-year 2016.
Government spending cutbacks and a tight labor market have
pushed many low-income Argentine families deeper into poverty.
Anti-austerity protests have become common and there was a
public outcry over the spike in home heating bills that followed
Macri's decision to slash energy subsidies.
Macri was jeered on Friday by opposition activists while
speaking at a public event in the city of Mar del Plata. Some of
the protesters threw stones at Macri's motorcade as it left
town.
(Additional reporting by Eliana Raszewski; editing by G Crosse
and James Dalgleish)