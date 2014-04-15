(Adds inflation context, quote from minister)
BUENOS AIRES, April 15 Argentine inflation
slowed to 2.6 percent in March from 3.4 percent in February,
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof announced on Tuesday, adding that
the government expects to see a good result for April as well.
The market expected a March rate of 3.0 percent, according
to the median forecast given by analysts polled by Reuters.
"The slowdown in consumer price increases was seen across
all sectors, except clothing and education," Kicillof said. "The
slowdown extended into the first two weeks of April."
This year Argentina also unveiled a new consumer price
index meant to improve accuracy of data that had vastly
under-estimated inflation since 2007.
