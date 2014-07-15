Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
(Adds year-to-date figure, context)
BUENOS AIRES, July 15 Official Argentina data released on Tuesday showed inflation slowed for a fifth consecutive month in June, but still stood at 15 percent since the start of the year, one of the highest rates in the world.
Consumer prices in Latin America's No. 3 economy rose 1.3 percent in June, slightly below a 1.4 percent climb in May, official data showed.
A Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed a median forecast of 1.8 percent with expectations ranging from 0.8 percent to 2.3 percent. The broad spread underlined the paucity of available information.
A currency devaluation in January stoked inflation as Argentine businesses and merchants raised prices to adjust to the new exchange rate.
Private economists say Argentina's inflation rate may exceed 30 percent in 2014, compared with about 25 percent last year.
Argentina revamped its consumer price index this year in an effort to win back the trust of investors after years of blatantly under-reporting inflation.
Analysts have accused Argentina's government of manipulating official inflation figures since 2007 for political gain as well as to reduce payments on the country's inflation-indexed debt. (Writing by Richard Lough; editing by G Crosse, Meredith Mazzilli)
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po