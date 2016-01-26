BUENOS AIRES Jan 25 Buenos Aires posted 26.9 percent annualized inflation in December and the San Luis province had 31.6 percent, Argentina said on Monday, releasing the regional data used as a reference point until a revamp of its national statistics.

Argentina's national statistics lost credibility under the administration of former President Cristina Fernandez, with official inflation figures often half that of private estimates.

Under the new government, which took office last month, the INDEC statistics office has suspended national data publication until the overhaul.

The office has given no timeline for the release of nationwide inflation numbers, saying it would in the interim use consumer price data from Buenos Aires and San Luis as both regions use similar and reliable methodology.

Prices rose 3.9 percent in December in Buenos Aires and 6.5 percent in San Luis, INDEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Chang)