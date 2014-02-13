BUENOS AIRES Feb 12 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez criticized supermarket chains and said they
could face consequences for what she claimed was price
speculation on basic products, as the government tries to keep a
lid on inflation.
Fernandez said consumers had denounced supermarkets for not
complying with a recent voluntary agreement between the
government and food suppliers to contain the price of goods
including beef, sugar and yerba mate tea.
"We are going to take all the measures that we have to,"
said Fernandez in a speech at the presidential palace broadcast
on television on Wednesday.
"Why does Argentina lack yerba? That is speculation pure and
simple."
In December, the Argentine government introduced its third
attempt in less than 12 months to freeze prices on basic goods.
The country is dealing with high inflation, estimated
privately at over 25 percent in 2013, with a sharp currency
devaluation in January adding to pressure on prices.
January's inflation figure, which will be published on
Thursday, is forecast to have hit a decade-high of 5.5 percent,
according to a Reuters poll.
The main supermarket chains in Argentina include France's
Carrefour, local chain Coto, and units of Chile's
Cencosud and U.S. giant WalMart.