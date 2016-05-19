BUENOS AIRES May 18 Argentine financial group
Supervielle said on Wednesday it raised around 3 billion pesos
($212.52 million) in the country's first initial public offering
since 2010, cruising on a wave of investor interest in the
country over pro-market reforms.
Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA, which controls Argentina's
fifth-largest bank Banco Supervielle, will begin trading on
stock exchanges in New York and Argentina on Thursday, the
company said.
Investors have shown renewed interest in Argentina since
center-right President Mauricio Macri moved to settle a legal
battle over the nation's 2002 default and implement
market-friendly reforms to revive the struggling economy.
Last month, Argentina sold $16.5 billion of sovereign debt
in its first international bond issue since its record 2002
default. The auction was four times oversubscribed.
Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch handled Supervielle's
offering. Julio Patricio Supervielle, the bank's Chief Executive
Officer will hold over 60 percent of shares, according to the
prospectus.
($1 = 14.1160 Argentine pesos)
(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Stephen Coates)