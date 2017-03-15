BUENOS AIRES, March 15 Argentina has reached a
deal with labor unions aimed at increasing car production to one
million per year by 2023, President Mauricio Macri said on
Wednesday, as part of his drive to increase investment by
reducing high labor costs.
The pact took months to negotiate and should create 30,000
jobs between now and the expiration of the deal in 2023, Macri
said in a press conference.
"We want our auto parts industry to become part of the
global added-value chain," he said.
Auto production in Argentina hit a record 828,771 vehicles
in 2011. Since then it has fallen steadily to 472,776 last year,
due mainly to economic problems in Brazil, the top importer of
Argentine automobiles and parts.
In February, production fell 29.7 percent from the previous
year, according to the local auto producers association.
Businesses say Argentine labor costs must come down before
they make investments seen as necessary to restore economic
growth.
But trying to make labor cheaper has brought the
center-right president eye-to-eye with tough union bosses allied
with the opposition Peronist party.
Macri had some early success, clinching a deal in January
to reduce benefits for workers in the vast but barely tapped
Vaca Muerta shale formation in Patagonia.
Reuters reported in February the auto industry deal would be
next.
Unions in Argentina are used to tough negotiations and they
are not shy about picketing, blocking roads or going on strike
in the pursuit of pay packages that workers rely on to keep up
with inflation clocked at around 40 percent last year.
