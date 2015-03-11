(Adds new LAN statement with end of strike)
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 LAN Argentina, the
Argentine unit of Chile-based LATAM airlines, said it
resumed flights on Wednesday afternoon after a strike by
maintenance workers earlier in the day paralyzed operations.
The employees, who belong to a faction of the Association of
Aeronautical Personnel union, had suspended work earlier in the
day to protest the firing of colleagues, local media had
reported.
"As of 4:45 pm (1945 GMT) LAN will resume all domestic and
international flights at all airports in the country," LAN said
in a statement.
The company said the strike had affected all of Argentina's
airports.
LAN said the Ministry of Labor had ordered the two sides to
negotiate, a process known as "compulsory reconciliation." The
measure requires the employees to resume work.
Live television footage at Buenos Aires' main domestic
airport, Aeorparque Jorge Newbury, showed long queues of
passengers in a crowded departure hall in the morning. Travelers
said they had received no information from the airline.
Several other airlines flying domestic routes appeared to be
operating normally throughout the day.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Richard Lough; Editing by
Louise Heavens, W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)