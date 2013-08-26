BUENOS AIRES Aug 26 The airline LAN Argentina
has gone to court to appeal last week's decision by the
Argentine government to evict the company from its hangar at
Buenos Aires' domestic airport, television channel TN said on
Monday.
LAN Argentina, a unit of Chile-based LATAM Airlines
, had no immediate comment on the TN report.
Argentina's airport regulator said last Tuesday that LAN
Argentina had 10 days to vacate the hangar at domestic airport
Aeroparque because it was not a state airline. LAN Argentina is
the main competitor of Argentina's flagship carrier, Aerolineas
Argentinas, which was nationalized in 2008.
LATAM, formed in a merger last year between Chile's LAN and
Brazil's TAM, has said the action by the Argentine government
puts the airline's domestic Argentine operations at risk. It has
threatened legal action.
The government's move has caused tensions between the South
American neighbors and created another headache for LATAM, which
is already struggling with fallout from Brazil's weakening
economy.