BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO Aug 26 Santiago-based
LATAM Airlines, the biggest carrier in Latin America,
went to court in Argentina on Monday to appeal its eviction from
a hangar at a downtown Buenos Aires airport.
A spokesman for the airline said local unit LAN Argentina
had filed the court challenge, but declined further comment on
the case. The standoff has raised tensions with neighboring
Chile, home of the airline's major shareholders, which once
included billionaire Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.
Two unions for Argentine airline employees pledged a strike
on Thursday affecting flights throughout the country, as they
blamed the government's decision for risking some 1,500 jobs.
Argentina's airport regulator said last Tuesday that LAN had
10 days to vacate the hangar at the Aeroparque Jorge Newbery
because it was not a state airline. LAN is the main competitor
of Argentina's flagship carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas, which
was nationalized in 2008.
LATAM, formed in a merger last year between Chile's LAN and
Brazil's TAM, has said the decision puts the airline's domestic
Argentine operations at risk.
The government's move has sparked a flurry of diplomatic
activity between the South American neighbors and created
another headache for LATAM, which is already struggling with
fallout from Brazil's weakening economy.