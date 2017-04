MILAN/LONDON, March 17 Argentina has awarded a tender to buy 15 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery April through May, picking suppliers which include Trafigura, Statoil, BP and Gazprom , according to trade sources.

Of the 15 cargoes sought for delivery, eight are destined for the Escobar terminal on the Parana River, while the other seven are going to Bahia Blanca, according to the tender details.

The identities of the remaining suppliers could not be immediately confirmed. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Susan Fenton)