By Oleg Vukmanovic and Hugh Bronstein
| MILAN/BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1
MILAN/BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 Argentina is
diverting or cancelling incoming shipments of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) after mild late winter temperatures curbed fuel demand
and forced state-run buyer Enarsa to rework some deals.
South America's biggest LNG importer launched back-to-back
tenders in June and July after a cold start to winter, lining up
dozens of cargoes at bargain prices as global output continued
to outpace demand.
But a milder streak in August has undercut demand for
heating fuel and left state-run LNG importer Enarsa juggling a
supply overhang, according to trading sources.
Enarsa and Argentina's energy ministry declined to comment.
Stubbornly high stock levels at Argentina's two import
terminals, Bahia Blanca and Escobar, also mean there are
physical restrictions on any further imports.
LNG trade sources who conduct business with Argentina say at
least four cargoes destined for Bahia Blanca have been canceled
or rescheduled so far due to the downturn in demand.
"The Bahia cargoes are being targeted for cancellation
because it is more difficult to divert Escobar shipments," one
of the sources said.
Argentina's LNG suppliers, which include major oil firms and
leading trading houses, such as BP, Gunvor and
Royal Dutch Shell, can levy penalty fees of up to $5
million for cancellations, one trading source said.
LNG traders dealing with Argentina demand payment upfront
due to concerns about the level of U.S. dollar reserves in the
country after they were run down by the former president.
Seven gas tankers are now crowded around Argentina's import
terminals, live ship-tracking data shows, illustrating the scale
of the difficulties facing suppliers.
One of the Bahia Blanca-bound tankers already diverted, the
Methane Alison Victoria chartered by Shell, discharged at
Jordan's port of Aqaba on Wednesday, according to Thomson
Reuters shipping data.
Problems in the take up of LNG stretch beyond Argentina to
other Latin American countries.
"LNG imports into Latin America in the first half of the
year are down by three million tonnes, or 28 percent lower than
volumes received over the same period last year," independent
LNG consultant Andy Flower said.
In Mexico, cheaper pipeline imports from the United States
pushed out LNG, while Brazil cut imports by 60 percent as heavy
rainfall replenished hydroelectric reserves, he said.
In Argentina, sea-borne LNG imports declined by 15 percent
in the same period.
