MILAN Feb 13 Argentina's state-run energy company Enarsa awarded most of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase tender for a portion of its 2017 needs to trading house Trafigura, trade sources said.

Under the tender launched in January seeking 16 cargoes, Trafigura will supply 11, while rival trader Glencore and U.S. producer Cheniere will provide three and two shipments, respectively, the sources said.

Supplies are for delivery between April and August.

Transaction levels fetched a premium to gas prices at the UK's National Balancing Point trading hub, varying in size depending on which of Argentina's terminals cargoes the gas would be delivered to, they said.

