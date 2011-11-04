* State-run Banco Nacion grants lump-sum loan

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 4 Argentina's treasury has received a loan of $428 million (2.0 billion pesos) from state-run Banco Nacion, the government's official bulletin said on Friday.

The government regularly seeks such internal financing, which is granted on relatively favorable terms, since it was locked out of the international capital markets as a consequence of its 2002 debt default.

The loan carries an interest rate of 100 basis points over the central bank's variable "Badlar" BCRA18 30-day rate, which is currently about 14.125 percent.

It is to be repaid in 24 monthly installments starting in six months, the bulletin said. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, editing by W Simon )