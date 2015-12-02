(Adds economist comment)
By Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola
BUENOS AIRES Dec 2 Argentina's embattled
central bank chief, Alejandro Vanoli, said on Wednesday he will
decide in a few days if he will bow to pressure from the
incoming government to resign.
President-elect Mauricio Macri has called on Vanoli to step
down to make way for currency devaluation to spur exports and
halt the drain on central bank reserves that Vanoli has used to
prop up the peso.
Vanoli was appointed by outgoing leftist President Cristina
Fernandez, who intervened deeply in the country's markets during
her eight years in power. Macri, a proponent of free markets,
takes office on Dec. 10.
"In a few days I will announce a decision to you all, maybe
over the weekend," Vanoli told reporters gathered for a
presentation on the central banks achievements during 2015.
"More important than the question of what's going to happen
with me, is the country, and that these policies be preserved."
Macri's cabinet has been named with Vanoli and the future
leadership of the central bank hanging as a big question.
Vanoli's mandate extends until 2019.
"His resignation is widely expected and the more he
collaborates, the easier the foreign exchange adjustment and the
dismantling of controls on the financial account will be," said
Alejo Costa, chief strategist at local investment bank Puente.
Costa was referring to capital controls, introduced by
Fernandez to prevent capital flight, that Macri has promised to
unwind as they have hurt investor confidence and business.
"A resignation this week or over the weekend would be good
news as it would let the new government introduce policies
rather fast."
Macri has said he would like to have economist and
congressman Federico Sturzenegger lead the central bank.
Congress would have to ratify the appointment of the next
central bank chief. A spokesperson for the central bank said
Vanoli had made no coming announcement known within the bank.
The spokesperson said Vanoli "has never said that he is
going to go but for political reasons, the call could come at
any moment" from Fernandez telling him to quit.
(Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Sarah Marsh;
Editing by David Gregorio and Bill Trott