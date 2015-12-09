BUENOS AIRES Dec 9 Argentina's central bank chief, Alejandro Vanoli, has resigned, a spokesman from the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

Vanoli stepped down a day before President-elect Mauricio Macri was due to be inaugurated. Macri, a proponent of free markets, had called for the resignation of Vanoli, who was appointed by outgoing President Cristina Fernandez.

Fernandez and her team believe in heavy state control of the economy.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Leslie Adler)