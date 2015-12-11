By Jorge Otaola
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 11 Argentina will ease
currency controls under its new President Mauricio Macri, but
not until the true amount of central bank reserves is known and
its board of directors has been replaced, a senior incoming bank
official told Reuters on Friday.
Macri took office as Argentina's first non-Peronist leader
in more than a decade on Thursday, promising to end the
protectionist policies of outgoing leader Cristina Fernandez and
to use the free market to revive an ailing economy.
Fernandez clamped down on access to U.S. dollars in a bid to
protect the central bank's precarious reserves. The bank counts
its total reserves at $25 billion, but private economists say
only $3 billion to $6 billion are in cash that could be
disbursed if currency controls were lifted.
"We need to know the truth. We know that liquid reserves are
thin, and to lift restrictions on dollar access will be
complicated," said the incoming official, who spoke anonymously.
"If the bank does not have a significant cushion of dollars,
it will be difficult to completely free the foreign exchange
market," he said.
Macri inherits an economy plagued by double-digit inflation,
a yawning fiscal deficit and a sovereign default that has made
international bond financing impossible.
He says he will name free-market economist Federico
Sturzenegger as central bank president. Sturzenegger will be
initially hemmed in by a nine-member board of directors, seven
of whom were appointed by Fernandez over the last 15 months.
"We also have to wait for some of the board members to
resign in order to work more freely," said the source, who is
directly familiar with Sturzenegger's thinking.
If the directors decline to step down, the government can
take action to remove them, according to the bank's charter.
The central bank has been spending reserves to prop up the
peso currency. The current official peso rate of 9.75
to the dollar is 51.5 percent stronger than the black market
rate. Most of the country's transactions take place between the
official and black market rate.
Macri has said he wants the two to gradually converge.
Argentina's economy will be managed by Alfonso Prat-Gay, a Wall
Street veteran who scheduled his first news conference as
minister for later on Friday.
Dollars are in high demand from importers and savers seeking
a safe-haven currency to protect them from the financial
volatility that has buffeted Argentina in recent decades.
(Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bernadette Baum)