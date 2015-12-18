PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUENOS AIRES Dec 18 Argentina's peso opened 3.74 percent weaker on Friday at 13.90 per U.S. dollar, market sources said, the day after the government prompted a 26.55 percent devaluation by lifting foreign exchange controls.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dwayne Lamontagne has resigned as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Savanna