* New president vows to end leftist populist policies
* Outgoing president Fernandez snubs Macri over handover
* Macri promises to fight corruption, improve economy
By Hugh Bronstein and Sarah Marsh
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 10 Mauricio Macri took office
as Argentina's first non-Peronist president in more than a
decade on Thursday, promising to end policies of leftist
populism and revive the South American country's ailing economy.
Macri began his 4-year term in a ceremony snubbed by his
predecessor, Cristina Fernandez, following a rancorous argument
over where the handover of power should take place.
The 56-year-old Macri, his wife and daughter were escorted
by horse-riding guards through streets packed with cheering
supporters waving the national flag and yellow balloons, the
color of Macri's "Let's Change" alliance.
In his first speech as president, the former center-right
mayor of Buenos Aires vowed to make the economy grow, lift all
Argentines out of poverty and tackle endemic graft.
"Multiplying job opportunities is the only way to achieve
prosperity where, today, there is an unacceptable level of
poverty," Macri told lawmakers moments after taking his oath in
the National Assembly.
His victory delivered a hammer-blow to the Peronist movement
that has dominated Argentine politics for much of the past 70
years and which will be ready to pounce on him if his planned
reforms to the fragile economy unleash a new crisis.
Peronism is a now a fragmented force but many Argentines who
in the same breath voice support and disdain for it have tended
to turn to it in times of political and economic turmoil.
Reading from a script, Macri did not provide any fresh
details on how he would unwind capital controls and import
restrictions, tame double-digit inflation or narrow Argentina's
yawning fiscal deficit.
They are tasks that will be complicated by a central bank
running low on U.S. dollars and a festering debt dispute with
creditors that isolated Argentina from global debt markets and
plunged it back into default last year.
Tens of thousands of Macri supporters swarmed toward the
Pink House presidential palace, where Macri later received the
presidential baton and sash from the Senate leader in
Fernandez's absence.
In the streets, firecrackers rang out in celebration as he
delighted the crowd with his dad-style dancing on a palace
balcony.
Macri's argument with Fernandez stemmed from his wish that
he receive the presidential sash and ceremonial baton at the
palace, while Fernandez insisted on holding the full ceremony in
Congress, where her party has the most seats.
"COMPLICATED LEGACY"
"Macri is the one who is going to restore democracy," said
pensioner Lilia Mitre, who arrived at dawn to save her spot.
"What we had under Fernandez was an awful autocracy," she added,
echoing a complaint of Fernandez's critics that the former
president listened only to a small inner circle.
The ceremony was attended by regional presidents including
Michelle Bachelet of Chile, Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia and
Evo Morales of Bolivia, one of Fernandez's staunchest allies.
Macri's nominee for finance minister, Alfonso Prat-Gay, said
he would not overwhelm the country with a blizzard of reforms on
his first day in office, and reiterated that capital controls
would be lifted when conditions were right.
"They're leaving behind a complicated legacy," Prat-Gay told
reporters outside Congress.
Macri promised to battle corruption and restore the
judiciary's independence which opponents of the Peronist
movement say waned during Fernandez's leadership.
"There can be no activist judges from any political party,"
Macri said.
Fernandez's eight years in power divided the country of 43
million people. She was adored by the poor for expanding the
social safety net and defending workers' rights, but reviled by
others for heavy-handed state controls that hobbled the economy.
A forceful orator who thrived on confrontation, Fernandez's
absence from Macri's swearing-in was the first time since the
1983 end of a military dictatorship that a president had not
attended the inauguration of an elected successor.
