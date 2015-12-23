By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Dec 23 Argentina's new government
fired the country's chief media regulator on Wednesday, saying
the head of the AFSCA television and radio watchdog commission
was openly acting against the country's new center-right
President Mauricio Macri.
Regulator Martin Sabbatella had led previous President
Cristina Fernandez's crack down on then opposition media group
Clarin. Early this month he claimed Macri, who was inaugurated
on Dec. 10, was orchestrating a "mafia plot" to get rid of him.
His firing followed the forcing out of central bank chief
Alejandro Vanoli. Both moves signaled Macri's determination to
get Fernandez loyalists out of key positions and replace them
with a team willing to implement his free-market policies.
"Sabbatella has show himself at all times to be a political
activist," Communications Minister Oscar Aguad told reporters in
announcing that AFSCA will be combined with the AFTIC
telecommunications regulator under new leadership.
"The leaders of both organisms have failed to respond to the
hierarchy of the new government," Aguad said. "They have been in
a kind of rebellion."
Speaking in a loud, defiant tone, Sabbatella told reporters
his firing was "an illegal act" that he will fight in court. He
agreed with the new communications director that he was "a proud
political activist".
A populist who believed in heavy control of the economy,
Fernandez left Argentina in default with scant central bank
reserves, a yawning fiscal deficit and high inflation. She is
nonetheless revered by millions who were helped by her expansion
of welfare programs after a devastating 2002 financial crisis.
Macri opposes a law signed by Fernandez in 2009 limiting the
number of radio and television licenses a company can hold. Her
critics say the law was aimed at hobbling media company Grupo
Clarin, which had criticized Fernandez since a 2008
showdown with the farm sector over planned grains tax increases.
A judge ordered the police to raid AFSCA's offices on
December 4 after Clarin filed a complaint against the regulator
over the restructuring obligations called for by the 2009 law.
"The media law will not be touched for now," Aguad said.
