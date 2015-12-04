BUENOS AIRES Dec 4 Police raided the
headquarters of Argentina's media regulator on Friday, prompting
the watchdog's head to accuse President-elect Mauricio Macri of
involvement in what he called a "mafia plot" designed to force
his resignation.
Martin Sabbatella said Macri wanted to replace him as
president of the Federal Authority of Audiovisual and
Communication Services (AFSCA) but that he would stay in his
post until the end of his mandate in 2017.
The raid was the latest incident pointing to increasingly
testy relations between conservative Macri and the outgoing
leftist president, Cristina Fernandez, ahead of his Dec. 10
swearing in.
"This raid is about the institutional future of AFSCA,"
Sabbatella told reporters after the police operation.
A spokesman for Macri was not immediately available for
comment.
Macri opposes a law signed by Fernandez in 2009 that limits
the number of radio and television licenses a single company can
hold, a move her critics said was aimed at hobbling media
company Grupo Clarin. Clarin has been highly critical
of Fernandez's eight years in power.
During campaigning, Macri said he would push for
Sabbatella's removal if he won the presidential race and install
Miguel de Godoy, an official in the Buenos Aires city
administration that he headed. Sabbatella said that de Godoy
visited his office on Thursday and asked him to step down.
A judge ordered the raid after Grupo Clarin, led by CEO
Hector Magnetto, filed a legal complaint against the regulator
over the company's restructuring obligations needed to comply
with the 2009 law.
"You can't avoid the feeling that there is a mafia plot,
that Macri and Magnetto sent de Godoy to ask us in a friendly
way that we break the law," Sabbatella said.
"Since we said we weren't ready to do such a thing they sent
the other part of this mafia plot to carry out a raid that has
no sense."
Last month, police raided the central bank on the orders of
the same judge who was acting on another legal complaint filed
by two opposition lawmakers. Macri, who won the Nov. 22 run-off
election, wants to replace the central bank chief with a more
trusted ally.
