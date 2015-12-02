BUENOS AIRES Dec 2 Argentina's central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli kept markets in suspense on Wednesday saying he would communicate in the coming days his decision on whether to resign when President-elect Mauricio Macri takes office.

Vanoli's announcement of a news conference on Wednesday raised expectations he might announce his decision already. He has openly disagreed with Macri over his plans to unwind capital controls and unify the exchange rate.

"In a few days I will announce a decision to you all, maybe over the weekend," Vanoli told reporters. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Sarah Marsh)