BUENOS AIRES/BRUSSELS, June 10 Tensions over the
Falkland Islands flared again on Wednesday, with Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez referring to Britain's leader as
"almost ill-mannered" in his comments to an official of her
government over the contested archipelago.
At a meeting of Latin American countries with the European
Union in Brussels, Foreign Minister Hector Timerman had a heated
exchange over dinner with Prime Minister David Cameron over the
South Atlantic islands' sovereignty. The two countries fought a
brief war over the islands in 1982, which Britain won.
"The prime minister's response was irate, almost
ill-mannered," Fernandez said during a public address.
A British government spokesman said: "The prime minister
robustly defended the Falklands and the islanders' right to
self-determination in response the Argentine foreign minister
raising the issue."
Argentine state news service Telam said Timerman denounced
Britain for clinging to a "colonialist" policy and that Cameron
had referred to those comments as "threatening". The British
spokesman said Cameron had accused Argentina of threatening
companies operating in the seas around the islands.
"The prime minister underlined that the islanders had
expressed their view in a referendum and that should be
respected," he said. "He went on to add that the waters around
the Falklands were territorial waters and it was unacceptable of
Argentina to threaten investors seeking to operate there."
In April, Argentina started legal proceedings in one of its
courts against five companies, of which three are British, that
are drilling for oil and gas off the Falklands, a move Britain
denounced as bullying.
Britain administers the islands, known as the Malvinas in
Argentina, as an overseas territory. The archipelago's
population of around 3,000 voted overwhelmingly to remain under
British rule in a referendum in 2013.
