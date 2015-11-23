LONDON Nov 23 Argentina's sovereign debt rose across the board on Monday after conservative opposition challenger Mauricio Macri won the presidential election.

Argentina's defaulted 2033 dollar discount bonds traded 1.44 percent up at 114.303 cents after hitting a high of 114.368 cents, its highest level since April 2007.

The 2038 euro-denominated issue traded almost 3 percent higher at 57.887 cents, reaping its biggest daily gains since February.

With counting nearly completed, Macri won 51.5 percent of the vote, kicking the ruling Peronist movement out of power with a promise to liberalise the economy. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)