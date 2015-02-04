BUENOS AIRES Feb 4 An Argentine judge on
Wednesday suspended a resolution to dismantle Argentine media
conglomerate Grupo Clarin after its journalists raised concerns
that the government was trying to stifle dissident voices, the
official judiciary news agency wrote.
Clarin was told early last year to reorganize its radio and
television outlets into half a dozen independent companies after
the group lost a four-year battle against President Cristina
Fernandez's anti-monopoly media law.
Her government used to have harmonious ties with Grupo
Clarin and its chief executive officer, Hector Magnetto, but
that changed when the company's news outlets criticized her
government over its handling of tax protests by farmers in 2008.
The government rejected a reorganization plan Clarin offered
last October, saying it would impose a plan of its own.
But Judge Pablo Cayssials suspended the case due to concerns
raised by Clarin journalists, the center of judicial information
(CIJ) wrote. The reporters had raised concerns about the
security of their jobs and possible government attempts to
silence dissident voices.
Fernandez's anti-monopoly media law, passed in 2009 and
upheld by the Argentine Supreme Court last year, limits the
number of TV and radio licenses that can be controlled by one
company.
(Reporting By Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing
by Christian Plumb)