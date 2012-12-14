BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
BUENOS AIRES Dec 14 Argentina has signed a deal to import up to $600 million of automobiles from Mexico annually, duty free, a top Argentine official told local radio on Friday.
The deal will last three years, Industry Minister Debora Giorgi said.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.