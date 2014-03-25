SANTIAGO, March 25 Argentina's government is studying different options to replace its Mirage fighter jets and would like to close a deal this year, Defense Minister Agustin Rossi said on Tuesday.

Among those options, Argentina is in talks with Israel regarding Kfir jets.

"Israel's Kfir is one of the options we're studying, but we're looking at other options as well," Rossi told reporters on the sidelines of Santiago's FIDAE airshow.

"We hope to make a decision during the year," he said.

Rossi declined to comment on which other countries Argentina was negotiating with regarding jets. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)