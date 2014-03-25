SANTIAGO, March 25 Argentina's government is
studying different options to replace its Mirage fighter jets
and would like to close a deal this year, Defense Minister
Agustin Rossi said on Tuesday.
Among those options, Argentina is in talks with Israel
regarding Kfir jets.
"Israel's Kfir is one of the options we're studying, but
we're looking at other options as well," Rossi told reporters on
the sidelines of Santiago's FIDAE airshow.
"We hope to make a decision during the year," he said.
Rossi declined to comment on which other countries Argentina
was negotiating with regarding jets.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)