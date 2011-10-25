* Mine initially seen producing 2.4 mln tonnes per year
* Local government had suspended project over labor laws
BUENOS AIRES Oct 25 Brazilian mining company
Vale will start sending shipments from its potassium project in
the Argentine province of Mendoza in 2014, provincial
governor-elect Francisco Perez said on Tuesday.
In July, Mendoza's government said Vale could press ahead
with the roughly $4.6 billion project, which had been suspended
briefly earlier in the year. [ID:nN1E7641EW]
The Rio Colorado project was temporarily halted when
Mendoza's government accused Vale (VALE.N)(VALE5.SA) of failing
to comply with local labor laws and provide a timeline
detailing the stages of the investment. [ID:nN1E75H04N]
"The first shipments will go out in 2014," Perez told local
radio.
"This is the biggest investment in the province. We have to
keep developing the (mining) sector," said Perez, who won the
governorship in Sunday's nationwide general election.
The initial production capacity of the mine will be 2.4
million tonnes per year of potassium.
(Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Andrea Evans)