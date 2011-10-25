* Mine initially seen producing 2.4 mln tonnes per year

* Local government had suspended project over labor laws

BUENOS AIRES Oct 25 Brazilian mining company Vale will start sending shipments from its potassium project in the Argentine province of Mendoza in 2014, provincial governor-elect Francisco Perez said on Tuesday.

In July, Mendoza's government said Vale could press ahead with the roughly $4.6 billion project, which had been suspended briefly earlier in the year. [ID:nN1E7641EW]

The Rio Colorado project was temporarily halted when Mendoza's government accused Vale (VALE.N)(VALE5.SA) of failing to comply with local labor laws and provide a timeline detailing the stages of the investment. [ID:nN1E75H04N]

"The first shipments will go out in 2014," Perez told local radio.

"This is the biggest investment in the province. We have to keep developing the (mining) sector," said Perez, who won the governorship in Sunday's nationwide general election.

The initial production capacity of the mine will be 2.4 million tonnes per year of potassium. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Andrea Evans)