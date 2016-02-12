BUENOS AIRES Feb 12 Argentina's main farm group
on Friday took complaints against Monsanto Co to local
regulators, accusing the company of abusing its dominant
position in the market by ordering exporters to inspect soy
cargos for second-generation genetically modified seeds.
Monsanto's Intacta soybeans have a gene that allows the
soybean plant to protect itself against crop-devouring worms.
The Argentine Rural Society (SRA), which represent medium to
large scale producers, filed the complaint before the National
Commission for the Defense of Competition. The SRA argues that
under local law farmers must pay for Monsanto technology only at
the time they originally buy seeds.
The company wants them to pay to plant second-generation
seeds produced on the farm with Intacta technology.
Argentina's previous government, which left office in
December when President Mauricio Macri was sworn in, argued that
Monsanto should only collect royalties upon the initial purchase
of Intacta seeds.
"The system instituted by Monsanto is an abuse of the
company's dominant position in the market," the SRA said in a
statement.
Monsanto did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Sandra Maler)