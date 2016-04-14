By Maximilian Heath
| BUENOS AIRES, April 14
No. 3 soy exporter, said on Thursday the government must
authorize any grain inspection, dealing a blow to Monsanto Co
which wants exporters to check cargoes to make sure
farmers had paid to produce its genetically modified soybeans.
Monsanto responded in an email that it sought to comply with
all laws, but noted that Argentine farmers had benefited
substantially from its Intacta technology and called for "all
producers to pay ... if they decide to use it."
For a year, Monsanto has pressured shipping companies to
notify it when crops grown with the technology are slated for
export without documentation showing royalties had been paid.
Intacta soybeans have a gene that protects plants against
crop-devouring worms.
Argentina's agriculture ministry said in an official
bulletin that any inspection needs its prior authorization. It
did not mention the dispute between farmers and Monsanto.
Monsanto is pressing for royalties even for grains produced
from second-generation seeds. Farmers argue that Argentinian law
does not require this and have urged the government to stop
private companies from monitoring crops.
The Argentine Rural Society, or SRA, which represents
medium- to large-scale producers, said on Thursday the
inspections were unwarranted.
"These methods were not only not authorized, but
furthermore, we saw them as an abuse of power for a company to
be acting like the police," SRA President Luis Etchevehere said
in a phone interview.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing
by Richard Chang)