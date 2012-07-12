* Truck driver shuns government with disputed re-election
* President Fernandez ostracizes former ally Moyano
* Split in CGT federation may increase labor conflicts
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, July 12 Argentina's biggest labor
federation split in two on Thursday as allies of
Secretary-General Hugo Moyano re-elected him in voting rejected
by rival union bosses and President Cristina Fernandez.
The splintering of the CGT might allow Fernandez to sideline
the gruff trucker, who has gone from being a close ally of the
center-left leader to one of her most dangerous foes in less
than two years.
But the fracture in the umbrella group, which reflects
broader power struggles within the dominant Peronist party,
risks deepening labor unrest in Latin America's third-biggest
economy as double-digit inflation stokes pay claims.
"This issue of inflation is getting unsustainable," Moyano
told supporters after his unanimous election, demanding the
government hike the minimum threshold for income tax as wages
rise. "The workers can't support this unjust tax any longer."
"Let's start thinking in political terms ... we can't vote
for someone who looks down on the workers," he said in reference
to next year's mid-term legislative election.
Ties between the combative Fernandez and Moyano turned sour
following the death of Fernandez's husband and predecessor as
president, Nestor Kirchner, in late 2010.
Fernandez rejected Moyano's demands for a union figure to
join the upper echelons of her administration and she has
accused him of making unreasonable demands that risk
jeopardizing the economy since her re-election in October.
Moyano controls the truckers union that groups 200,000
workers and has the power to gridlock everything from garbage
collection to grains transport. He also has the backing of
numerous unions linked to sensitive economic sectors such as
shipping, air travel and the oil industry.
Moyano flexed his muscles last month with a two-day fuel
truckers strike that caused shortages at service stations and
drew a furious response from the government.
A week later, thousands of truckers held a rally in front of
the presidential palace. Moyano called Fernandez arrogant and
demanded tax cuts in the biggest protests against her rule since
a 2008 uprising by farmers.
RIVAL ELECTION IN OCTOBER
Moyano's trade union rivals will hold their own election in
October and are set to elect metal workers' union boss Antonio
Calo, who is aligned with Fernandez.
Calo criticized Moyano for seeking a third four-year term at
the helm of the federation after the Labor Ministry declared the
election process invalid.
"The division of the labor movement, of the CGT, isn't good
for the workers," he told local radio. "Up until the very last
minute, we tried to see if we could unify the two ballots in
October, but we couldn't reach an agreement."
By ostracizing Moyano and installing pro-government figures,
Fernandez may reassert control over the unions. But her strategy
could backfire if an emboldened Moyano ratchets up the pressure.
"Even weakened, as leader of the truckers, Moyano will
remain powerful," Argentine political and economic analyst
Federico Thomsen wrote in a report this week.
"The worsening economy may play in his favor, by allowing
him to channel people's discontent, but it is unlikely he will
ever have much voter support."
Moyano -- sometimes compared to the U.S. union leader Jimmy
Hoffa -- is unpopular with middle-class Argentines, though
recent opinion polls show his image has improved as his conflict
with Fernandez has intensified.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)