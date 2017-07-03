Worldpay, M&A in focus as European shares consolidate; Italy banks up
* Italy banks rally as EU clears Monte Paschi plan (Adds details, closing prices)
BUENOS AIRES, July 3 Argentina's government has banned Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA from bidding on public works projects for 12 months, a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Monday.
The company, which admitted in a settlement with U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors to paying bribes in 12 countries including Argentina, can continue to operate current projects, the ministry spokesman said in a telephone interview.
An Odebrecht spokesman said the company had not formally been notified of the suspension and was preparing a press statement. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Mary Milliken)
* Thyssenkrupp sees deal as significantly de-risking Tata pension
SANTIAGO, July 4 Chilean mining company Antofagasta Minerals, one of the biggest global copper producers, on Tuesday was facing potential strikes from workers at its Zaldivar mine and by supervisors at Centinela as contract talks continue.