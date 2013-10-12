* Proposal suggests importing Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil
* Move would seek to boost refining, trade balance
BUENOS AIRES Oct 12 Argentina is studying
authorizing crude imports from Nigeria to help counter a long
decline in oil and natural gas output that has hurt its trade
balance, two newspapers reported on Saturday, both citing an
anonymous source with knowledge of the matter.
South America's No. 2 economy has tough import barriers and
strict currency controls meant to stem capital flight, making it
tricky for oil companies to meet their needs.
The floated import measure is designed to optimize refining
and reduce diesel and gasoline purchases.
It would also bolster the trade surplus, a crucial source of
foreign currency for a country virtually shut out of debt
markets since its 2002 default.
The plan under analysis mulls establishing a quota system to
permit imports of Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil ,
daily La Nacion reported.
Argentina, estimated to hold 802 trillion cubic feet of
natural gas trapped in shale rock and 27 billion barrels of oil,
hasn't imported oil in two decades, according to pro-government
Pagina 12.
But a government commission agreed to review a request made
by oil companies including Argentina's Oil Combustibles, whose
owner Cristobal Lopez is seen as close to president Cristina
Fernandez.
The imports would bolster output at Oil Combustibles and
Royal Dutch Shell's respective San Lorenzo and Dock Sud
refineries, which currently operate below capacity, Pagina 12
said.
It was not immediately possible to contact the government
for comment.
Leftist Fernandez says her administration's policies seek to
shore up the Argentina economy and peso after the debt crisis 11
years ago that pushed millions of middle-class Argentines into
poverty.