BUENOS AIRES Dec 22 Argentina's central
government and oil producing provinces have agreed to cut the
fixed price of crude oil produced and sold in the South American
country by 7 percent to $78 per barrel, the head of an
influential oil union said on Monday.
Guillermo Pereyra, secretary general of the Private Oil and
Gas Union of Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa, also told
reporters that local gasoline prices would be cut by 5 percent.
Pereyra took part in negotiations between Economy Minister
Axel Kicillof, the provinces and state-controlled energy firm
YPF that lasted several days.
