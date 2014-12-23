(Adds oil company source, details and context)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Dec 23 Argentina will cut the
price for crude oil produced and sold in the country to allow a
5 percent reduction in gasoline prices, the government said on
Tuesday.
The federal government, which regulates domestic energy
prices, announced a $7 per barrel cut in the fixed price of
crude under a deal struck with private oil companies and
oil-producing provinces in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
The measures will help ease price pressures on consumers
facing one of the world's highest inflation rates. But it could
disappoint producers, who have said a significant cut could
jeopardize investment flows.
The gasoline price cut would take effect on Jan. 1, Economy
Minister Axel Kicillof told reporters.
Inflation is running at about 40 percent, according to
economists, though the government clocks it at nearly half that.
The government has set the price of local crude below
international market prices, but the slump in global prices has
left Argentine consumers suffering while producers benefit.
The local price of oil was a major obstacle to cutting fuel
costs. Tax breaks to cushion the impact of lower prices were
part of the marathon talks, but Kicillof said details would be
made public only at a later date.
"We still need to see how a few things will work out,
including the cut in domestic taxes and those on exports," said
a source at an international oil company with operations in
Argentina who is familiar with the negotiations but not
authorized to talk publicly.
The government in December 2013 fixed the price of local
crude at $84 per barrel to keep prices low. But in the second
half of 2014, international prices have swooned, with Brent
trading at about $61 per barrel on Tuesday.
Argentina is counting on a vast, barely tapped shale
formation covering an area the size of Belgium to reverse an
energy deficit of about $7 billion. It needs foreign firms to
finance the cost of development, estimated at $200 billion by
state-controlled energy firm YPF.
Energy giants Chevron Corp, Petronas and
Royal Dutch Shell have made foot-hold investments, but
heavy-handed state economic controls have kept them from fully
committing.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing
by Dan Grebler)