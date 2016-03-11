(Adds production data)
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Exporters of heavy crude
from Argentina will receive a $7.50 per barrel subsidy from the
government as long as international prices remain under $47.50
per barrel, the energy ministry said on Friday.
The policy, which applies to crude exports from the San
Jorge basin in Patagonia, was announced as Argentina's new
government seeks foreign investment to help jumpstart a stagnant
economy. The basin produces 41,000 to 43,000 cubic meters of
heavy crude oil per day.
Companies producing in the area include state-controlled oil
company YPF and Buenos Aires-based Pan-American
Energy.
Brent crude futures were at $40.72 per barrel on
Friday.
"Considering that the price of crude oil has been in sharp
decline over the past two years, it is necessary to apply
stimulus measures to mitigate the impact of such reductions on
the level of activity and local employment," the announcement
said.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Cynthia Osterman)