BUENOS AIRES Feb 4 Argentina will demand
that oil companies in the country operate oil and gas fields at
full output, state news agency Telam said on Saturday, a day
after the government cut $461 million in annual tax breaks for
big fuel firms amid wider austerity.
President Cristina Fernandez' government blames private
sector oil companies for the country's waning crude production.
Latin America's No. 3 economy is increasingly dependent on
energy imports to meet demand for natural gas and oil, which has
surged since 2003, rebounding from a deep economic crisis.
"They should reach full output at gas and oil fields," Telam
cited Planning Minister Julio De Vido as saying.
Argentina is preparing for a challenging year as Europe's
debt crisis and the sluggish world economy bite into the
finances of commodities-producing countries in South America.
Friday's reduction in tax breaks affects companies such as
Panamerican Energy, owned by BP and local firm Bridas;
YPF, the local unit of Spain's Repsol ;
China's Sinopec; and Brazil's Petrobras.
Argentina is cutting some popular transportation and energy
subsidies in a bid to shore up its financial position. The South
American country has been shut out of the international capital
markets since its 2001/02 debt default.
