BUENOS AIRES, April 27 Argentine state oil
company YPF a will export 200,000 barrels of oil to China in a
deal spurred by a new government subsidy designed to encourage
drilling in the South American country, a market source familiar
with the deal said on Wednesday.
It would be YPF's first export of crude in two
years, the source said. The country has struggled to attract
investment needed to increase oil production and reverse its
position as a net oil importer.
President Mauricio Macri, elected in November, has
implemented sweeping policy changes aimed at increasing
investment and opening Argentina's economy after eight years of
heavy trade and currency controls under previous leader Cristina
Fernandez. She nationalized YPF in 2012.
Responding to low international prices, the Macri government
has instituted an incentive program providing a subsidy for oil
exports.
(Reporting by Juliana Castilla)